Mapping Where Migrants Were Apprehended At The Border The Most

Last week, U.S. Border Patrol agents fired tear gas on migrants approaching the San Diego section of the Southwest border in Tijuana. President Trump has vowed not to let the thousands of migrants currently at the border apply for asylum in the United States, forcing Mexico to deal with how to shelter the asylum seekers creating a potential humanitarian crisis.

As Statista's Sarah Feldman points out, Mexican President-López Obrador takes office with tensions at the U.S. Mexico border being one of the first crises that he will.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, over 300,000 migrants were apprehended at the Southwest border during the fiscal year 2018.

You will find more infographics at Statista

About half of those arrests happened in the Rio Grande section of the border, which is part of southwestern Texas. Border patrol agents in the San Diego section of the border, an area that has received the most press in recent days, arrested close to 40,000 migrants during that same time frame.