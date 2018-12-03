Patriotism Is Plummeting In America

Authored by Jeff Charles via LibertyNation.com,

It once seemed like a given that the majority of Americans felt pride in their country. Despite differing views on the role of government in American life, one sentiment the public appeared to have in common was a distinct love of country. Sure, there were individuals on the hard left who viewed the U.S. as an evil, imperialistic nation, but it felt like the majority of the populace believed that despite its flaws, America was still the greatest nation on the planet. A new study suggests that this has changed – and it is not hard to figure out why. Over the years, the far left has instituted a vicious smear campaign against the United States, and it appears those efforts have paid off.

The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) recently published a report analyzing the level of patriotism among Americans. The researchers studied national pride among varying generations of United States citizens and found that the level of patriotism among Americans under the age of 38 dropped drastically. This group includes Generation Z and millennials, who the study indicates are “becoming unmoored from the institutions, knowledge, and spirit traditionally associated with American patriotism.”

Patriotism On The Decline

Here are some of the FLAG findings:

About half of those surveyed believe that the United States is both racist and sexist.

46% of younger Americans do not believe that “America is the greatest country in the world.”

14% of millennials believe that “America was never a great country and it never will be.”

46% of younger Americans think “America is more racist than other countries.”

44% of younger Americans think former President Barack Obama had a “bigger impact” on the United States than George Washington.

The report also revealed a disturbing lack of knowledge when it comes to the constitution. It found that 84% of Americans do not know which specific rights are protected by the First Amendment.

To some, the results of the study are shocking. Nick Adams, the founder of FLAG, said:

“We suspected that we would find decreasing numbers of Americans well-versed in our nation’s most important principles and young people less patriotic than the generations that came before, but we were totally unprepared for what our national survey reveals: an epidemic of anti-Americanism. That half of millennials and Gen Z believe that the country in which they live is both ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ shows that we have a major fraction of an entire generation that has been indoctrinated by teachers starting in grade school that America is what’s wrong with the world.”

Of course, when you look at how the progressive left has been gradually inserting their anti-American ideology into the culture like a political IV dripping poison into the nation’s bloodstream, it is not difficult to discern what has occurred in American society.

The Left Is Succeeding

The progressive left has retained control over the country’s most essential means of expressing ideas. In universities, leftist professors and administrators ensure that students are taught primarily progressive ideas while squelching the spread of any views opposing those beliefs.

Most of the nation’s newspapers and television news outlets are owned and run by progressives, who use these platforms to disseminate leftist ideology to the masses. Through skewed – and often deceptive – reportage, they seek to persuade the American public to adopt their views. They also use their influence to smear conservative politicians, organizations, and leaders.

To make matters worse, it is nearly impossible to go to a movie theater or turn on your favorite sitcom without being bombarded with a slew of progressive messages. The left’s hold on the entertainment industry has empowered them to further their agenda while preventing conservative views from getting into the mainstream.

FLAG’s report demonstrates that progressives have managed to convince young Americans to believe the worst about the United States; if those who continue to love the United States wish to see the paradigm shift back again, they must be willing to fight hard for it.