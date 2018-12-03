Small Cap Stocks Give Up Trade-Truce Gains, Yield Curve Tumbles

"we're gonna need a bigger trade truce..."

The initial short-squeeze is over and there has been no follow-through...

As we warned this morning the "he said, Xi said" uncertainty (h/t Cameron Crise) of a potential pause in trade tensions is simply not enough to overcome a tightening Fed and fading economic hope.

The S&P stalled around the 2800 support level we suggested...

And Small Caps have given up their gains, leading the reversal...

And finally, the short-end of the yield curve has collapsed further with 2s5s back below 2bps...

And 10Y Yields have tumbled back to below 3.00%...

Crude is still higher but rolling over as gold extends its gains...