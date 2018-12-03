Trump Demands Cohen Serve "Full Prison Sentence" For "Lying And Making Up Stories"

Clearly excited after his trade deal detente triumph, President Trump has been spraying out tweets at a breakneck pace Monday morning, veering from hints about the forthcoming US-China trade accord (China will reverse some of its auto tariffs, Trump says) to his hopes for ending the US-China-Russia arms race.

But by mid-morning, Trump had circled back to domestic issues - specifically his ongoing feud with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty last week to one count of lying to Congress. Reports last week suggested that Cohen is asking to be spared jail time in exchange for his testimony against the president, which supports Trump's claim that Cohen is lying about the president to save himself, Trump tweeted to demand that his former attorney be made to serve "the full sentence." Trump seethed that Cohen could avoid punishment for his many crimes unrelated to the Trump campaign by "making up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself and his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free."

"He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence."

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

....his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

In his sentencing memo, Cohen's lawyers claim that Cohen and his family have already suffered enough due to Cohen's decision to cooperate. The memo also revealed new details about what Cohen told Mueller, including that Cohen personally kept "Client 1" (believed to be Trump) apprised of his discussions with the Russians through at least June 2016 (Cohen had previously told Congress that discussions about a possible Trump Tower Moscow had unraveled in January.

Cohen is expected to be sentenced Dec. 12.

Offering a positive contrast to Cohen's betrayal, Trump praised former advisor Roger Stone, who has reportedly on the verge of being indicted by Mueller over purported contacts with Wikieaks, over Stone's promise to "never testify against Trump."

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

And as we suspected, Trump wasn't quite done: After praising Stone, Trump returned to one of his favorite topics: bashing Mueller. He tweeted that Mueller "is a much different man than many people think" and that he and his "band of Angry Democrats don't want the truth."

Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don’t want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

We'll be keeping an eye out for more tweets, because by the looks of it, Trump is just getting started.