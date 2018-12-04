Michael Avenatti Rules Out Running For President In 2020

Since sending out his first trial balloon announcing his intention to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president back in October, a lot has changed in the life of "creepy porn lawyer" Michael Avenatti.

And most of that change has been bad.

First, he was accused by his 24-year-old actress girlfriend of domestic abuse and was arrested by the LAPD. Then his firm was evicted from its office. And his star client, Stormy Daniels, distanced herself from him during an interview, where she also said he launched a 'legal defense fund' in her name without her permission.

And though the (formerly) wealthy California lawyer has never demonstrated a pragmatic view of reality, it seems he is preemptively giving up on his dream of challenging President Trump for the presidency in 2020. In a statement released Tuesday, Avenatti said that "after consulting with my family" he no longer intends to seek the 2020 nomination.

Please see my statement below regarding 2020. pic.twitter.com/ztCfZUY6hA — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 4, 2018

Ironically, the lawyer - who has never demonstrated a firm grip on reality - concluded his statement by urging the Democratic Party to find a candidate who would actually have a chance of winning against Trump (Avenatti courted controversy earlier this year when he demanded that the Dems nominate a white man to battle Trump in 2020).

"I remain concerned that the Democratic Party will move toward nominating an individual who might make an excellent president, but would have no chance of actually beating Donald Trump."

While almost nobody in the world of mainstream politics took Avenatti seriously, he had still managed to recruit a few former Clinton advisors to be "informal" advisors should he decide to launch his campaign - something he had been expected to announce as soon as this month.

Sadly, the American people will now be deprived of all the juicy oppo research findings that Avenatti's rivals would likely unearth.