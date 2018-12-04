More Than 1,700 Aftershocks Have Rocked Alaska Since Friday's Massive Quake

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 12/04/2018 - 19:25

Since Friday's jarring magnitude 7 Earthquake, more than 1,700 aftershocks have rocked Anchorage Alaska and the surrounding area, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center - that's up from the 224 that had been recorded as of midday Sunday. Of these, a total of 153 measured greater than 3, while 18 were larger than 4 and five were greater than magnitude 5.

A seismological report of the activity from the past 24 hours shows hundreds of blips that reflect the magnitudes of individual aftershocks.

A map of the dispersion of the earthquakes since Friday's quake shows how the aftershocks have been spread throughout the state (with the red dots indicating aftershocks from the past 24 hours).

While most of the aftershocks were relatively mild, a few may have caused "unwanted wake ups", according to the Anchorage Daily News.

A ground motion visualization of the quakes that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the first showed seven major aftershocks, with many smaller ones clustered around the initial quake.

Aftershocks from Friday's quake will slowly diminish over time, but more are expected in the coming days, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

And as one columnist for the LA Times pointed out, while Alaska's quake was "a big one" (seismologists have pegged it as the biggest since 1964 in a state that experiences more tremors than the other 49 combined), it could have been much worse.

