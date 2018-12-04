Nigel Farage Quits UKIP, Says UK Needs New 'Brexit' Party

You've hear of Brexit. Now it's time for 'Faragexit' (pronounced 'FAR-AJ-ECS-IT').

Nigel Farage, the man widely credited as the architect of the Brexit referendum, is leaving the UK Independence Party - a party that he used to lead - because of concerns that its members are becoming too closely associated with Islamophobia, and participating in street gangs.

Farage - who announced his decision on his radio show and in a letter published by the Daily Telegraph - explained his decision by accusing the party of drifting too far to the right. Its members are now too focused on marching in support of far-right groups like the English Defence League and its founder, Tommy Robinson - whom Farage singled out for criticism in his letter - and not focused enough on winning elections.

"And so, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving Ukip today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by Ukip."

Farage presently serves as a minister in the European Parliament.

Farage: The very idea of Tommy Robinson being at the centre of the Brexit debate is too awful to contemplate.



And so, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving Ukip today. — Asa Bennett (@asabenn) December 4, 2018

Nigel Farage has left Ukip. Is it like the ravens leaving the Tower of London, or does it just leave Gerard Batten & Tommy Robinson to sail serenely into a far-right future?https://t.co/dhPAfN6QkC — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) December 4, 2018

Speculation that Farage might join forces with Boris Johnson to start a new pro-Brexit party is already beginning to spread.