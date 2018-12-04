Politicians Beware: It's Best Not To Deliver What You Actually Promise

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

French president Emmanuel Macron delivered on his main campaign promises. Please consider what happened next...

Protest Underway

A ‘gilets jaunes’ (yellow vests) protest is underway in France.

The Financial Times reports French ‘gilets jaunes’ show pain of Macron’s tax policy.

The pain is easily condensed down to this chart.​

​

Macron Promised a Revolution

Did not Macron deliver his campaign pledge on a new French revolution?

Why should anyone be upset?

Promise Delivered

In a campaign rarity, please note Promise Delivered: Macron Promised a Revolution, He Got One, Against Himself

Fancy that. A politician actually delivered his promise and people are upset.

Hundreds were arrested and fires burn as the ‘gilets jaunes’ (yellow vests) protest movement against Macron escalates.

More Europe, More Solidarity, More Taxes

Macron promised more Europe, more solidarity, and more taxes. He delivered!

Please consider Promise Delivered: Macron Promised a Revolution, He Got One, Against Himself

​

Campaign Pledge Delivered

Macron delivered his main campaign pledge.

And now the masses are upset.

Why?

They wanted more solidarity for themselves not others

They wanted tax hikes on others, not themselves

They wanted "more Europe" in theory but not in practice

They want a government attack on global warming, but not if they have to pay for it!

Inferno

Kudos Offered​

The "Inferno" chart courtesy of DOMINIC LAWSON: Why it's hard not to gloat at the travails of the strutting French president who called Brexiteers liars.

Amazing Performance

Macron actually delivered on his campaign pledges. Yes, that's quite amazing, especially his promise of a revolution.

Kudos offered. But here are the results.

25%?!

25%? Excuse me.

Pardon, the error. That's not quite accurate.

In actuality, Macron's popularity hits new low amid French protests.

Macron's approval rating fell to 23 percent in the poll conducted late last week, down six points on the previous month. Philippe's rating fell 10 points to 26 percent. The president's score matches the low charted by his predecessor Francois Hollande in late 2013, according to Paris Match. Hollande was then considered to be the least popular leader in modern French history.

Backing Down

France24 reports Macron considers 'strong gesture' to end fiery tax protests

The Daily Express reports MACRON BUCKLES: Weak French President CAVES IN as French riots force red-faced u-turn

Politicians Beware

It's best not to deliver what you actually promise.