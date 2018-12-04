Stanford Frat Told To Take Down "Offensive" American Flag, Hangs Much Bigger One

The Bay Area has always been a bastion of progressive values. But since the election of President Trump, the dominant ideological orientation in a region that's notoriously prone to groupthink has shifted from questioning conservative values to deliberate anti-Americanism.

Examples of this trend abound: From the assault of a man carrying an American flag (in an ironic twist, the victim of the vicious beating happened to be a Bernie Sanders supporter) to the internal backlash at Google over the company's work with the federal government, including the Department of Defense.

One bizarre incident reported Tuesday by the Stamford Review stands out not just because it happened at Stanford, an elite American University, but also because it was seemingly unprovoked. The paper published a column retelling how a campus administrator had recommended that a fraternity called Sigma Chi (a fraternity that was disbanded following a probationary period last year) remove an American flag flying outside the house. The administrator - identified only as "Mr. Z" - suggested that flying the star-spangled banner could be interpreted as aggressive or jingoistic by some members of the community, and that, if Sigma Chi wanted to ingratiate itself with its neighbors (and presumably the administration) it should consider un-hoisting the flag to help "improve its image" in the community.

The students who spoke with the Review recalled that they were initially confused by Mr. Z's remark, because they didn't understand how anybody could interpret hanging an American flag on American soil as an offensive act. The members of the fraternity surveyed the surrounding area and found several buildings - including several owned by the university - where American flags had been hanging. Still reeling from the suggestion, the fraternity decided to double down: Instead of removing the flag, they bought an even larger flag.

Though the reasons for its dispersal are unclear, Sigma Chi was banned from the university shortly after the incident.

While it's unclear whether the flag gestured had anything to do with the ban, at least the students were able to move on with their dignity intact.