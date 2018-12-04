These Are The World's Most Powerful Passports

While "exceptional" America would likely be most people's first guess at the world's "most powerful" passport, according to the Passport Index, holders of a passport issued in the United Arab Emirates can visit 167 countries without needing to obtain a prior visa.

Having just added four new countries to the list, this makes it the most powerful passport in the world.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out in the chart above, a fair share of these countries do still require a visa on arrival, meaning that purely in terms of simply walking through passport control, Singapore passport holders have the easiest time in the most countries.