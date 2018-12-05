Denmark Unveils "Unwanted" Immigrant Solution: Banish Them To Remote 'Disease Research' Island

Authored by Kelli Ballard via LibertyNation.com,

Denmark has taken a bold new step in its efforts to combat the influx of illegal aliens: send them to a remote island! While this may seem like a fantasy to many of us – sending criminals off to a deserted isle and away from the rest of society – the Danes are making this fantasy island a reality. And, of course, not everyone is happy about it.

Lindholm Island

It’s important to make clear that this is not for illegal immigrants going into the country; only for those who have committed criminal acts or who are rejected asylum-seekers that for some reason cannot be deported .

Martin Henriksen of the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party (DF) said the government’s plan “is a signal to the world that Denmark is not attractive” for migrants.

A DF spokesperson said:

“Foreign criminals have no reason to be in Denmark. Until we can get rid of them, we will move them to the island of Lindholm, where they will be obliged to stay at the new deportation centre at night,” with police on site “around the clock.”

Obviously, bleeding-heart protesters consider this move inhumane and are trying to fight the plan, but Denmark’s politicians are firm on their promise to remove illegal aliens, especially those with criminal backgrounds.

A DF tweet shows a cartoon video of a dark-skinned man being transported by boat to the island, and that did not go over well with those who oppose the new plan. The English translation reads: “Expelled, criminal aliens have nothing to do in Denmark. Until we can get rid of them, we now move them out on the island Lindholm in Stege Bay, where they will be obliged to stay at the new exit centre at night. And there will be police present around the clock. Such! #dkpol.”

Island Life

So, what would life on Lindholm Island be like for the migrants?

“Rejected asylum seekers who cannot be deported are given accommodations - where they cannot prepare their own meals - food, and an allowance of about $1.20 per day, which is withheld if they fail to cooperate with the authorities.”

The 17-acre island is about two miles from the nearest shore in an inlet of the Baltic Sea. The inhabitants will not be stranded there like the hapless cast from Gilligan’s Island, but they will be required to report to the center daily or face imprisonment. A ferry service will be available to take them to and from the island, but the service will be infrequent.

“We’re going to minimize the number of ferry departures as much as at all possible,” Henriksen said. “We’re going to make it as cumbersome and expensive as possible.”

Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said while they are not actually prisoners and the island is not a prison, placement there will help control the criminal alien population.

“There are more limits to how much you can move around when you are on a desert island. You are in principle obliged to remain on the island. So we will have more control over where they are.” The growing roster of repeat alien criminal offenders is one of the reasons behind this project. He added: “It is a problem for us that we can see that some foreigners who have in fact been sentenced to deportation are still committing crimes, and we have no way of monitoring them.”

Denmark has taken an aggressive stance on immigration for some time now. To tighten its immigration laws, the country has extended waiting time for family members from one year to three years before they can join a refugee, shortened temporary residence permits, and reduced benefits for asylum-seekers. In 2016, the country added a law that allowed authorities to seize valuables from illegal immigrants to help pay for their costs to stay in the country. Danish citizens can also be penalized and must sell any valuables worth more than 10,000 kroner ($1,520) before they can receive welfare benefits.