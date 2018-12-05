More Surveillance State Moves: Americans Will Lose All Liberty Before (And If) It's Restored

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

In previous articles, I outlined the three methods the globalists are most likely to use (in order of preference) to finish off the U.S. and usher in their Globalist-Corporatist-Oligarchic world government. They are as such:

A lethal bio-engineered virus An Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) “Event” – defined as either an attack by a foreign entity (such as North Korea, China, or Russia), or a “domestic self-infliction” subsequently blamed on one or more of the listed former. A nuclear war

For skeptics and rabid naysayers who attacked previous articles regarding the threat posed by North Korea outlined over the past several years, information from the U.S. Air Force was posted the other day that may make you want to “reanalyze” your stance. As I mentioned before, I’m just the messenger: the information has been gathered over the years by men such as Pry and Graham who headed the former Committee to brief Congress on the EMP Threat against the United States.

That same Committee was de-funded (in this administration), and rendered defunct. According to the Air Force 2018 report, the mothballing of the Committee was premature. The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard wrote an article released 11/30/2018 entitled, “Military warns EMP attack could wipe out America, democracy, world order.” Here’s an excerpt:

“In an extraordinary and sobering report meant to educate the nation on a growing threat, a new military study warns that an electromagnetic pulse weapon attack such as those developed by North Korea, Russia, and Iran could essentially challenge the United States and displace millions. “Based on the totality of available data,” said the report from the Air Force’s Air University and provided to Secrets, “an electromagnetic spectrum attack may be a threat to the United States, democracy, and the world order.” The report, titled, “Electromagnetic Defense Task Force,” and the product of a mostly classified summit of officials from 40 agencies just outside of Washington earlier this year, is a forceful call for a new focus on preparing for either an enemy EMP attack or a natural hit such as a solar storm.”

Notice how Mr. Bedard cites the study’s conclusion of an EMP weapon is phrased “such as those developed by North Korea, Russia, and Iran” in the excerpt? “Developed” is past-tense, alluding to the fact that these weapons are in existence now in these countries. It also mentions the EMP is capable of being delivered by satellite …as pointed out numerous times in the past.

Once again (par for the course) the report is described as the “product of a mostly classified summit of officials.” Yes, during this busy shopping season, no need to panic the Muppets and detract from their idiot largess or lack of frugality during that holy, sacred time of the year: the last business quarter of the calendar year.

Of course it’s classified. As has been reported after the “Victory over North Korea’s Disarmament” mantra back in May of this year, the sanctions are still in place, and North Korea has not “de-nuclearized” in the least. “Mission accomplished” is best rendered “nothing accomplished.

Or maybe the mission was accomplished.

By keeping North Korea in the game, they can be blamed any time the controllers decide to make it “lights out” with the EMP…it can be blamed on them. Notice the report is also big on the “solar storm” warning: another fallback position, for after a worldwide blackout with EMP(s), how would anyone be able to dispute that it was the sun? Simple matter to “persuade” any scientists who could argue the point to fall in lock step.

The point is that North Korea is not “back” in the game: they were never out of it, and whether prompted by another nation or of their own accord, they do possess the capability of rendering an EMP strike against the United States.

I do not avoid writing about it because the threat does not exist. I stand by my position that a nuclear war will begin with an attack by an EMP device, followed by an exchange of nukes. In the meantime, there are other things occurring that are destroying the country incrementally.

My point of focus has been the development of the Surveillance State in the U.S. The (eventual) complete loss of liberty will be the result of the “Technocratic Society” being fully-formed that Brzezinski hungered for: with cameras in every home, tracking devices [cell phones, if you prefer] on every person, surveillance in every aspect of life, and a virtual-electronic police state completed.

I’ve written several pieces on the biometrics. Biometrics in everything: in the bank, for the grocery store, for the travel…your travel…for your safety and the safety of the community…the communist collective that is being built. The cage will be constructed for your own good, by the “good guys,” for your benefit.

USA Today released an article on 11/29/18 entitled “Delta says USA’s ‘first biometric terminal’ is ready to go at the Atlanta airport.” Isn’t that wonderful news? Delta is so excited! Another excited “personality” is Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority in charge of Detroit airport, where another Biometric Terminal is being set up to rock and roll. Here’s what Chad had to say in that USA Today article:

“It is a great honor for Detroit Metropolitan Airport to become one of the nation’s first biometric terminals. We look forward to partnering with Delta, CBP[,] and TSA to provide passengers with the option to utilize facial recognition throughout their entire travel process.”

Wonderful, Chad! I wonder exactly what he means by “partnering?” Especially “partnering” with CBP (that’s Customs and Border Patrol) and TSA (that’s the Transportation Security Authority). How does one “partner” with them? The answer: the corporations fawningly accept their role in the construction of the cage-system, on their backs with plainly-evident submissive behavior exhibited (metaphorically speaking, we hope). A “great honor,” eh? Also: does that “entire travel process” include when we hit the latrine on board the airliner, as well?

I hope (metaphorically speaking) that you guys are taking up Rosie Greer’s hobby of “knitting,” and gals too…but both guys and gals with the intentions of Madame Defarge. Knit accurately, and knit well. Remember these individuals, these “Choked-up Chads,” swelling with the desire to serve their masters. Remember them for posterity.

But wait, there’s more.

MassPrivatel released a piece on 11/27/18 entitled “Surveillance cameras equipped with thermal imaging allow police to identify people by their gender, body size and color of their skin.” The central company here, BriefCam, calls their actions “Transforming Video into Actionable Intelligence.” Yeah, isn’t that beautiful? Let me give you some more, from this excerpt:

“…allows law enforcement and retailers to secretly identify people by their gender, body size, color, direction, speed[,] and more. BriefCam’s Video Synopsis version V allows police and retail stores to use surveillance cameras to identify individuals and cars in real time. What is really disturbing about the video is no one knows where it is being used and by shom. BriefCam’s limited disclosures, claim it is being used by top law enforcement agencies and governments but that’s it.”

I really love that last sentence. “Top” law enforcement agencies. That’s good. BriefCam is using FLIR (forward-looking infrared). They’re not alone. The article mentions NeoFace Watch Software produced by NEC. Check this out:

“NEC and NPS will showcase a vast range of safety solutions to overcome challenges facing cities; including facial recognition system, automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS), CONNECT police platform, and video analytics solution. The solutions will form part of Safer Cities that NEC and NPS aim to build, to contribute to realize a safe and secure society for all citizens.”

Let’s embolden and enlarge that last part: A safe and secure society for all citizens.

I like the term “showcase” in that part: akin to The Price is Right. Can you believe it? Can you believe this is happening? The cage is being constructed at Warp Factor 7, Ladies and Gentlemen. This is not a joke! The article goes on to show how police smartphones can access the information on the surveillance cameras! That’s right! “Passive” surveillance (with the cameras existing in a public place…untouchable, unstoppable, and not legally allowed to be “jammed” or interfered with).

The active surveillance is where the police (under agreement with the businesses) take the information they need from the “free public forum” of the emplaced cameras. Bye bye 4th Amendment!

The businesses: taxpaying entities that support the system, and (as illustrated with “Choked-up Chad’s” statement) the businesses are totally and wholly engaged in supporting the State over the citizens. Same premise of where John Citizen goes against a company/business entity. He will lose, because after it’s tied up in the courts for years, the court recognizes the supremacy of the corporations over Mr. Citizen…by criteria of who pumps more tax dollars into the system….the same system the courts feed off of, and law enforcement (top to bottom) graze out of: “Billy Mack the detective down in Texas…he makes his living off other people’s taxes,” as the song runs.

Oh, they’re really nailing us. I highly recommend reading the article I just referenced, and also read some of the excellent and knowledgeable comments below it pertaining to more examples of the growing Surveillance State. The point is that the cage is truly almost complete. By using the “Tyranny of the Majority” and the accompanying tyranny of the pseudo-safety needs of the community, the controllers issue in a police state that cannot be contested in the de facto court system with innumerable laws and armies of lawyers paid by your taxes to defend the State.

See to the “knitting” and preparations for the eventuality that will occur: the complete removal of your Constitutional rights and the planned incremental demise or sudden destruction of the country. The first step is to be aware. The second: take the necessary steps to survive and carry on. Let Quintus Fabius Maximus’ methods be your guide, and resolve yourself that it is a long-term engagement. Success will require nothing less.