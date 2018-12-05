"You Have No Place On Our Platforms": Apple's Tim Cook Says It's "A Sin" Not To Ban Hate

Apple CEO Tim Cook gave quite the sermon Monday night while accepting the first-ever "Courage Against Hate" award from the Anti-Defamation League in New York City - telling "those who seek to push hate, division and violence" that they "have no place on our platforms," adding "You have no home here."

Apple CEO Tim Cook suggests it's "a sin" to not ban certain people from social media and technology platforms: "We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence: You have no place on our platforms. You have no home here." pic.twitter.com/gO5qB6bBuO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 4, 2018

"I believe the most sacred thing each of us is given is our judgment, our morality, our own innate desire to separate right from wrong," preached Cook, who added: "Choosing to set that responsibility aside at a moment of trial is a sin."

Of course, one has to wonder exactly what "hate" looks like to Silicon Valley decisionmakers when conservative journalist Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter for noting that newly elected Democratic Muslim Ilhan Omar is "pro-FGM [female genital mutilation]," and that "Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed," before adding "Ilhan is anti Jewish."

(Hate)

Ilhan Omar, meanwhile, claimed in a Tweet that "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

(Not hate?)

Apple also cast Alex Jones and his Infowars empire into outer darkness earlier this year after pulling his content from iTunes and podcast apps - right around the same time over a dozen other Silicon Valley companies de-platformed Jones in a seemingly coordinated assault on his ability to speak over their platforms.