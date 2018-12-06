France Deploys 89,000 Cops Amid Fears Of Yellow Vest Rebellion On Saturday

French authorities will deploy at least 8,000 riot police and gendarmes in Paris on Saturday, and 89,000 forces across the country according to the Prime Minister, as the Elysee prepares for "act four" of the Yellow Vest movement's violent protests against the Macron government.

In addition to the closure of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, several Paris museums have announced that they won't be open this weekend.

"The demonstrations announced Saturday, December 8 in Paris cannot guarantee the safety of visitors, the Sete has made the decision to close the Eiffel Tower," announced the Societe de la Tour Eiffel which operates the monument.

Despite Macron's government delaying a planned fuel hike by six months, the Yellow Vest movement has called on its followers to "stay on our course," over Facebook and gather for "The Act IV" on Saturday the 8th, in what will be the fourth week of protests.

Coup attempt?

French intelligence services have reported to the Elysee Palace - the official residence of President Macron, in light of "calls to kill" and "carry arms to attack" government officials, parliamentarians and police, according to Le Figaro. "They are putschists. We are in a coup attempt," said Le Figaro's sources.

On Thursday, Yellow Vest leader Eric Drouet said "Saturday will be the final outcome. Saturday is the Elysee," adding "we all would like to go to the Elysee."

Le Figaro also reports that Saturday's demonstrations may involve unprecedented violence, as it may include "a hard core radicalized" element, from "both the extreme right and extreme left."

BREAKING: France protests turn violent, as yellow-jacket protesters begin clashing with police.



One thing is becoming abundantly clear, these protests are not about a "gas tax increase."



They want corrupt globalist Macron to step down. pic.twitter.com/Rf8zrJzI2s — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) December 6, 2018

Four people have died over the last several weeks of protests across France - including an 80-year-old woman who died of shock after a police tear-gas canister was launched into her apartment window as she was trying to close it. Over 400 people were arrested in last weekend's violent protests, while more than 130 were injured.

Macron's administration has struggled to calm the protesters - initially delaying a planned fuel tax hike by six months, and then floating a tax increase for the wealthy. Thus far, none of it has worked.

Yellow Vest protesters recently told Russian state-owned RT that the government has lost touch with its people, and that they have to "put humane attitude first, and not the money." Another protester said that they "would prefer to be at work, than to find [themselves] on the streets shouting, hoping for nothing."