Initial Jobless Claims Hovers At 6-Month Highs Led By Pennsylvania

Initial jobless claims fell very modestly week-over-week (off revised data) but missed expectations at 231k (vs 225k exp).

Smoothed over 4 weeks, initial jobless claims are at their highest in 6 months...

States with the greatest movement in claims (data as of Nov. 24 - lagged by one week):

Increases in claims: Pennsylvania 3,544; Wisconsin 2,119; Massachusetts 1,224

Decreases in claims: Texas 5,480; California 4,245; Florida 2,081

On the brighter side, continuing claims fell dramatically after 3 weeks of rising...

Initial claims are certainly flashing a warning for aggregate employment (as noted by ADP's disappointment this morning and Zandi's comment that "job growth has likely peaked.")...

Will a weak payrolls tomorrow cement the dovish Fed's position? (and prove Trump right), or are they set on hiking no matter what they say.