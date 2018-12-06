Trump Says Approval Rating Would Be 50% Higher Without Mueller's 'Presidential Harassment'

As he does most mornings now, President Trump criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his Russia collusion probe 'witch hut' in a tweet Thursday morning. Implying that Mueller has continued his probe for purely political reasons, Trump claimed that his approval rating would be 50% higher without Mueller (this despite the fact polls have shown that almost nobody is paying attention to Mueller any more).

Trump accused Mueller of "Presidential Harassment", and suggested his approval rating would be 75%, instead of 50%, if Mueller's Russia probe wasn't distracting from the Trump administration's many accomplishments (including tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks and higher military spending).

"Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt, and with all that we have accomplished in the last almost two years (Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judge’s, Military, Vets, etc.) my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen. It’s called Presidential Harassment!"

Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt, and with all that we have accomplished in the last almost two years (Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judge’s, Military, Vets, etc.) my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen. It’s called Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2018

Trump stepped up his attacks on Mueller in the days before Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to charges of lying to Congress in exchange for agreeing to cooperate in Mueller's probe.