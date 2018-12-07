Trump Confirms Barr As AG Nominee, Nauert As UN Ambassador Pick

Confirming reports published last night, President Trump said former AG William Barr (who is "respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats") will be his nominee for attorney general.

Trump also confirmed that Heather Nauert will be nominated to replace Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador. "She's very talented, very smart, very quick...I think she's going to be respected by all."

Trump also hinted that he will unveil another nominee at tomorrow's Army-Navy game, which he is slated to attend.

BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: President Trump announces he will nominate William Barr for US attorney general. https://t.co/vA5zmuT5kQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2018

Barr served as AG under President HW Bush between 1991 and 1993, and before that worked with Bush at the CIA in the 1970s. Nauert is a spokeswoman for the State Department who previously worked at Fox News.