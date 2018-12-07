In Furious Tweetstorm, Trump Slams FBI And "Lyin'" Comey Ahead Of Critical Moment In Russia Probe

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 12/07/2018 - 07:04

With only hours to go before Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to file two key sentencing documents related to the Russia probe that would outline the possible punishments facing former Trump Campaign executive Paul Manafort and former Trump attorney (and admitted liar) Michael Cohen, President Trump embarked on what may be his widest-ranging tweet storm in months, criticizing the FBI's questionable handling of the Russia investigation and warned of a massive surge in illegal immigrant crossing at a "NON-WALLED" area in Arizona.

Trump

Trump also touted "smooth communications and good cooperation" with China over trade talks (ignoring Beijing's simmering outrage over the arrest of Huawei CFO).

Following his attempt to reassure stock traders, Trump moved on to one of his favorite topics: attacking the news media and pro-immigration Democrats for leaving the Arizona border vulnerable to infiltration. He also demanded that Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer agree to funding for his border wall (Trump is expected to meet with the two leaders next week).

As BI pointed out, Trump appeared to be referencing the border patrol's training exercise in Tucson, Arizona, where agents prepared "to deal with the potential of large crowds and assaultive behavior by caravan members, should a situation arise."

Moving on from immigration, Trump referenced a report about the FBI's decision to press ahead with its FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign despite knowing that its key piece of evidence - the infamous Steele Dossier - was "bogus". Musing about Mueller, Trump wondered whether the Special Counsel's many 'conflicts of interest', the 'vicious' record of his prosecutors and the "many contributions" made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Clinton campaign would also be deserving of a mention.

The president also referenced a story  by Fox Business's Trish Reagan that quoted Roger Stone ally Jerome Corsi, who said the FBI and Mueller had demanded he lie to help aid their investigation and implicate the president and Stone.

With President Trump already firing off more tweets - even as the market remains on edge over what Trump will say, potentially unleashing another furious selloff - one imagines the stream-of-consciousness bursts will continue throughout Friday as Mueller releases his sentencing guidelines for Manafort and Cohen, and setting the stage for the final showdown with the president.

Tags
Politics