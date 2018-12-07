UMich 'Hope' Tumbles As Home-Buying Conditions Hit 10-Year Lows

Having fallen for two months, UMich sentiment was flat according to preliminary December data (slightly better than expectations) with current conditions rebounding and future expectations (hope) tumbling to its lowest since Dec 2017.

UMich reports that buying conditions for houses continued to slump to cycle lows (but Autos and large appliances rebounded)...

Across the wealth spectrum, the poor were happier but the rich and middle class are sadder...

Finally, we note that inflation expectations tumbled back to bear record lows (short- and medium-term).