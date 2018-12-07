What Do China And Goldman Sachs Have In Common?

Via Jesse's Cafe Americain blog,

Gold is not only flowing from West to East.

It is also flowing into the house account at Goldman Sachs. Or at least the paper claims for it in New York.

Below is the monthly report showing the large amounts of physical gold which have been steadily flowing through the Shanghai markets into strong hands in China.

Few commentators are talking about this.

What is less familiar, and what I have not read about much, is the very large amount of gold that Goldman Sachs has been taking delivery on the Comex this month.

Below are a few of the clearing reports below.

Notice that the big takers are the house account at Goldman, and some presumably large customer at JPM.

What's up with that?