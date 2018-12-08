Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims Stopping Climate Change Will End Racism

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 12/08/2018 - 16:05

Since becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, millennial "Democratic Socialist" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly demonstrated her tenuous grasp on economics, statistics and basic civics in a seemingly endless stream of gaffes.

And just when you thought she'd never be able to top that time she insisted that the unemployment rate is so low because everybody is working two jobs (that's not how that works), or the time she insisted that "predatory" health insurance companies should pay for the funerals of people who were denied coverage (inadvertently implying that her "Medicare-for-all" plan would stop people from dying), the self-styled "champion of the working class" has handed her conservative critics another gift.

Shortly after she threatened to use her subpoena power to harass Donald Trump Jr. after he tweeted an 'mean meme' making fun of Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow socialists (provoking an uproar on twitter)...

...The Congresswoman-elect said during a speech earlier this week at a 'Climate Town Hall', Ocasio-Cortez confidently declared that 'green jobs' could be "a vehicle"  for ending racism - suggesting that defeating climate change will end the scourge of racism once and for all.

Her remarks provoked quite a stir on twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez later doubled-down on her claim in a tweet highlighting examples of how "environmental justice", poverty and racism are interlinked.

Some of Ocasio-Cortez's supporters accused conservatives of misrepresenting her words.

But if you have any doubts, just watch the clip below:

But a word of caution to all of Ocasio-Cortez's critics: Be careful about how you respond. Because as she already demonstrated with Donald Trump Jr....she and her fellow 'rose emoji' Democratic Socialists will come after you.

