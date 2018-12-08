Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims Stopping Climate Change Will End Racism

Since becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, millennial "Democratic Socialist" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly demonstrated her tenuous grasp on economics, statistics and basic civics in a seemingly endless stream of gaffes.

And just when you thought she'd never be able to top that time she insisted that the unemployment rate is so low because everybody is working two jobs (that's not how that works), or the time she insisted that "predatory" health insurance companies should pay for the funerals of people who were denied coverage (inadvertently implying that her "Medicare-for-all" plan would stop people from dying), the self-styled "champion of the working class" has handed her conservative critics another gift.

Shortly after she threatened to use her subpoena power to harass Donald Trump Jr. after he tweeted an 'mean meme' making fun of Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow socialists (provoking an uproar on twitter)...

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up.



Please, keep it coming Jr - it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.



Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

...The Congresswoman-elect said during a speech earlier this week at a 'Climate Town Hall', Ocasio-Cortez confidently declared that 'green jobs' could be "a vehicle" for ending racism - suggesting that defeating climate change will end the scourge of racism once and for all.

Her remarks provoked quite a stir on twitter.

Statements like Ocasio’s is why people are skeptical about climate change efforts and data.



When people communicate climate science like this, it ruins it for scientists and those that don’t fuse identity politics with science where it doesn’t apply. https://t.co/NakF6tZtTR — Eric (@ericselectrons) December 8, 2018

So will stopping racism end climate change? — Gaurav Singh (@gaurav15tweet) December 8, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez later doubled-down on her claim in a tweet highlighting examples of how "environmental justice", poverty and racism are interlinked.

Environmental justice isn’t solely about climate change.



Just look at:

- Flint water

- Bronx air

- Appalachian mining towns

- Fed response to Hurricanes María+Katrina



To see that economic and social inequity plays out everywhere - including air + water. https://t.co/JeeEJd3N27 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 8, 2018

Some of Ocasio-Cortez's supporters accused conservatives of misrepresenting her words.

Why is this getting so much heat? 1st, she didn’t say it’ll end racism. 2nd, It is known that climate change disproportionately impacts people of color. We are the most impacted, but the least involved in environmental issues. https://t.co/v72Clvm3cO — Baiyinah Abdullah (@baynesslives) December 8, 2018

But if you have any doubts, just watch the clip below:

But a word of caution to all of Ocasio-Cortez's critics: Be careful about how you respond. Because as she already demonstrated with Donald Trump Jr....she and her fellow 'rose emoji' Democratic Socialists will come after you.