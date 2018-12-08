Avenatti Ordered To Give Estranged Wife Ferrari, Private Jet Stake And $160K Per Month

"Creepy Porn Lawyer" Michael Avenatti - who recently announced he would not be seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 after he was accused of roughing up woman, has been forced to surrender some serious assets to his estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, according to the Daily Mail.

A California judge has forced Avenatti to pay $37,897 per month in child support, and $124,398 in spousal support - retroactive to January 1, 2018, along with several other expensive items:

As part of the settlement with his wife, he will write child support checks for $40,000 for December and January. In order to make up for the rest of what he owes, Avenatti will have to hand over a number of assets for his wife to liquidate. These include a 2017 Ferrari 488 GT Spider that he was leasing; five luxury wristwatches, a few of them worth at least $50,000; a sculpture by Frank Gehry; and a number of expensive pieces of art. Avenatti will also be required to sign over to his wife his law firm’s stake in a 2016 Honda private jet. -Daily Mail

Divorce papers filed last year in an Orange County court reveal that the couple lived an incredibly lavish lifestyle which included multi-million dollar homes, frequent trips around the world and private jets.

"We traveled extensively throughout the world and, when not flying privately, we always flew business class and stayed at five-star hotels," said Storie-Avenatti. "I had unfettered use of credit cards that were in my name. My American Express bill was historically on average of $60,000 to $70,000 per month, and was paid in full each month."

The documents also reveal that Avenatti burns around $40,000 per month to keep his world spinning - which include payments on the Ferrari and a Mercedes G Wagon. Storie-Avenatti's monthly expenses came in at around $25,000 per month.

Storie-Avenatti said the couple spent nearly $20,000 a month on groceries, another $20,000 on clothes, $12,000 on nannies, and $27,000 for vacations, gifts, and entertainment. In court papers, Storie-Avenatti said her husband was 'hot-tempered' and 'loud.' She wrote that when he didn't get his way, 'he gets extremely loud and verbally aggressive.' -Daily Mail

Avenatti was arrested several weeks ago and a restraining order was taken out against him after aspiring actress Mareli Miniutti alleged that he grabbed her wrist and threw her out of an apartment. Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to press felony charges - instead referring the matter to city attorneys to decide what to do with Avenatti.

Meanwhile, Avenatti has personally owed at least $1.2 million in federal taxes, and his law firm Eagan Avenatti - which was evicted from its Newport Beach office in November - has had multi-million dollar tax troubles of its own.

The controversial attorney has been blamed my many on the left for peddling a client in front of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, whose "gang bang date rape" accusations were directly cited by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in her decision to vote "yes" to confirm the judge.