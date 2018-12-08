Scaramucci Talks QAnon, Stone Rails Against Uranium One "Russian Collusion" At MAGA Conference

MAGA conservatives assembled on Thursday for an interesting, yet thus far poorly attended new political conference, where political figures (both long and short lived) offered their opinions to a mostly empty room, according to Politico.

Held at the Marriott Wardman Park in Woodley Park - home to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for several years, the first-ever American Priority Conference featuring the likes of Roger Stone, Anthony Scaramucci, Stefan Molyneux and George Papadopoulos.

Also there were social media commentators Mike Cernovich and Laura Loomer - who was recently banned from Twitter.

Stone took the stage, condemning the "Russia collusion delusion," along with the Obama administration for spying on the Trump campaign - accusing the FBI of "planting faux-Russian collusion."

Roger Stone: "No matter what happens, I will not bear false witness against this president. I will not make up stories and lies in the effort to remove him." https://t.co/zxXJm6Aodi pic.twitter.com/sMsXsII3n9 — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2018

Stone also defended himself against claims that he had advance knowledge of damaging emails released by WikiLeaks, while calling the Uranium One deal the "real Russian collusion."

He also called the Obama-era Uranium One deal "the largest treasonous financial scandal in American history," adding "if people are looking for Russian collusion they merely need to look at Bill and Hillary Clinton and their acceptance of $145 million from the Russian energy company while the transfer of 20% of America's enriched uranium was on Hillary's desk for transfer to the Russians."

(We would note that the deal was for 20% of uranium in the ground, as opposed to enriched, and that the $145 million was donated to the Clinton Foundation by parties linked to the Uranium One deal - not from a Russian energy company).

The Mooch talks Qanon

Also notable were comments from Anthony Scaramucci - the man who served such a brief stint as Trump's White House communications director that his last name is now a unit of measure for a very short period of time.

Scaramucci told a married couple from Virginia that the infamous internet conspiracy prognosticator known as "Qanon" has "been dead accurate about so many things," adding "When you find out who he is, you're not going to believe it."

Despite being pushed off the official agenda, QAnon remained a fixation of many conference attendees. Even Trump’s former White House communications director praised the preposterous theory, which holds that special counsel Robert Mueller and Trump, working together in secret, have drawn up 50,000 sealed indictments of powerful pedophiles in order to thwart a deep state coup by Soros, the Clintons and former President Barack Obama. At “coffee with Mooch” on Friday morning, the former White House communications director, seemingly unaware of the presence of a nearby reporter, spoke glowingly of the theory as a couple from Stafford, Va., showed him their “Q” paraphernalia. (Q is the otherwise anonymous author of the QAnon theory.) -Politico

Other speakers hailed from across the conservative spectrum:

On Monday, intellectual dark web philosopher Stefan Molyneux, who often sounds off on race and IQ, tweeted a sort of white identity origin myth, writing, “My ancestors were driven out of Africa and struggled to survive winter and hunger. ... Now the Africans say we are ‘privileged’ & thieves.” This weekend, Molyneux shares a spot on the conference agenda with Scaramucci as well as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former deputy campaign manager David Bossie and Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign. ... “You have conservatives who are acting like leftists,” said Laura Loomer, an American Priority speaker and social media provocateur, of CPAC’s organizers. “They care more about optics.” Such banishments, Loomer, said, highlighted a need for “a less elitist form of CPAC.” ... Just days after Loomer attracted worldwide attention by handcuffing herself to Twitter’s headquarters in protest of her banishment from the platform — a setback she has compared to the Holocaust — she spoke to a nearly empty room. -Politico

Organizer Alex Philips addressed the low attendance, acknowledging that the event could have been better organized, and said that he plans to hold the conference for many years to come in Washington and other cities around the country.