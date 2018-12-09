US Futures Dive At Open, Take Out Thursday's Lows

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/09/2018 - 18:07

Amid stern words from both sides (China over Huawei, US over "hard deadlines" and "predatory behavior"), US futures have tumbled at the open, back below Thursday's pre-panic-bid lows...

Of course, it's not just China-US tensions, as Bloomberg notes: Here's a non-exhaustive list of potential risk-off drivers hanging over Monday's open:

  • China summons U.S. Ambassador over the Huawei case

  • Trump Chief of Staff Kelly to leave, amid a welter of fresh Mueller developments

  • China reports weaker trade and inflation data

  • May pushes ahead on Brexit vote despite Cabinet, DUP opposition

  • Soggy U.S. payrolls, though not soggy enough to stop a December Fed hike

  • France protests intensify, raising concern of economic damage

And given that list Dow -200 is not too bad...

The S&P and Nasdaq are also falling...

Gold and Crude are modestly higher...

Treasury futures are bid, implying 10Y Yields down around 2bps.

Tags
Business Finance