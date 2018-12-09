US Futures Dive At Open, Take Out Thursday's Lows

Amid stern words from both sides (China over Huawei, US over "hard deadlines" and "predatory behavior"), US futures have tumbled at the open, back below Thursday's pre-panic-bid lows...
Of course, it's not just China-US tensions, as Bloomberg notes: Here's a non-exhaustive list of potential risk-off drivers hanging over Monday's open:
China summons U.S. Ambassador over the Huawei case
Trump Chief of Staff Kelly to leave, amid a welter of fresh Mueller developments
China reports weaker trade and inflation data
May pushes ahead on Brexit vote despite Cabinet, DUP opposition
Soggy U.S. payrolls, though not soggy enough to stop a December Fed hike
France protests intensify, raising concern of economic damage
And given that list Dow -200 is not too bad...
The S&P and Nasdaq are also falling...
Gold and Crude are modestly higher...
Treasury futures are bid, implying 10Y Yields down around 2bps.