While Schiff Talks "Jail Time" For Trump, Rep. King Says Not Enough Evidence To Impeach

California Rep. Adam Schiff (D) said on Sunday that President Trump could "face the real prospect of jail time" after federal prosecutors said in a legal filing that Trump directed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to make illegal payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking on CBS's "Face The Nation," Schiff said: "There’s a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department may indict him. That he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time."

In terms of impeachment, Schiff said that he will wait to see the "full picture" before concluding whether recent developments meet the standard for an impeachable offense.

Last week federal prosecutors, referring to Trump as "Individual-1" who "had become the President of the United States," that Cohen "acted in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump when he made two payments to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump in 2006.

Despite his cooperation with the Mueller probe, prosecutors recommended that Cohen - who flipped on Trump - should receive "substantial prison time," for being a terrible witness among other things.

Schiff, who will become Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in January, also said he hopes to bring Cohen back for more testimony.

Not enough evidence to impeach

While Schiff seems convinced Trump could see the inside of a prison cell after he leaves office, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) - a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told NBC's "Meet The Press" that despite the Friday court filings by Mueller's team, there is not yet enough evidence to warrant launching the impeachment process.

King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said the investigation has yet to deliver the evidence that would prove collusion between Trump and the Russians. He said starting an impeachment inquiry without it would just send the message to Trump’s base that the Mueller investigation is politically motivated. -PressHerald

"We don’t want to create a precedent where the Congress of one party unseats a president of another party. We become a kind of parliamentary system," King told host Chuck Todd.

The Maine Senator also told Todd that the special counsel's sentencing guidelines on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn are the most significant developments of last week, and should be "most troubling to the White House."

Flynn, as opposed to Cohen, was given a recommendation from the special counsel of no jail time for his "substantial" assistance to the Mueller investigation.