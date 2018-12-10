Despite Massive Opposition, The U.N. Presents Migration Global Compact As Milestone For Europe

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,

After a petition against the United Nations Global Compact for Migrationreached the threshold of 100,000 signatures last week, members of the British Parliament issued a response to the petition.

The United Nations Global Compact for Migration is a comprehensive, inter-governmental negotiated agreement prepared by the U.N. to cover all the dimensions of international migration.

Under the compact, migration would be made a universal human right and even expand the definition of hate speech to include criticism of mass migration.

President Trump has decreed the compact “simply not compatible with… sovereignty”.

Along with the United States, several other countries have rejected the compact:

Hungary

Austria

Poland

Czech Republic

Croatia

Bulgaria

Slovenia

Slovakia

Australia

As Breitbart points out, the compact has barely registered as a blip in Britain’smainstream media – but in recent weeks, Brexit has dominated the news cycle which may be due in part as to why.

However, after a petition against the compact reached 100,000 signatures, Parliament did respond to the outpouring of opposition in a released statement:

The Global Compact for Migration will support global co-operation on migration without affecting the sovereignty of all countries to control their own borders…

Despite the fact that mass migration has already proven itself to greatly impact the sovereignty of many European nations, the U.N. has instead decided to lie and ignore reality…

They continue: Too many people, including vulnerable women and girls, are taking risky journeys to migrate through dangerous channels. The Compact will help us take important steps to keep migrants around the world safer and to protect the most vulnerable, by supporting international cooperation on the protection of migrants, in line with our obligations under international law. It outlines ways of preventing exploitation, and of combating the heinous crime of modern slavery…

Again, the U.N. ignores the true reality of mass migration – putting young girls and women at risk in the hands of refugees not compatible with free and Western societies.

The statement concludes: The Compact is the result of months of intergovernmental negotiations. Though it is legally non-binding and no country can be compelled to conform with its provisions,we are aware that a small number of countries have chosen not to endorse it. We respect this choice and note that countries will be able to endorse the Compact, or cooperate with other states on delivering its objectives, at any point in the future.

In short, this “compact” isn’t a legally-binding agreement – and although they want to act like it’s progress, it’s more of the same – ignoring the truth behind the situation and allowing dangerous circumstances to befall ordinary citizens all across Europe.

The U.N. and British Parliament still bury their heads in the sand regarding the dangers of unfettered migration, even after public opinion shows them the clear message of average citizens yearning for their countries to be secure and safe again.

It will be only up to the citizens of their respective countries to protect themselves and their land as more and more problems and issues arise from refugees and migrants infiltrating and desecrating their culture – real authority figures in Europe have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they do not bear the best interests of their own people in mind.