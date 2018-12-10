Update : Just minutes after stocks and yuan legged down at the China open, MOFCOM issued a statement confirming that China's Vice Premier Liu He had spoken with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Lighthizer.

The two sides exchanged views on the implementation of the consensus on the meeting between the two heads of state and the promotion of the next economic and trade consultations.

This sent both US futures and yuan spike higher...

* * *

As we detailer earlier...

The S&P and Dow have erased their intraday gains and Nasdaq is sliding as China opens and Yuan weakens.

It seems the intraday algo pumpathon tagged the overnight highs and ran out of ammunition for the squeeze...

Yuan has almost erased all of the post-Taper gains...