Meryl Streep Says She's "Scared" Of Trump

Meryl Streep, who was once mocked by President Trump as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" after including a few subtle digs at the president during a speech at the 2017 Oscars, wants America to know that she doesn't just dislike the president and policies - she genuinely feels bad for him.

During an appearance at late-night host Stephen Colbert's Montclair Film charity event, Streep answered a few questions about Trump during a conversation with Colbert that covered everything from politics to her feelings about "A Star Is Born".

Given Streep's widely regarded ability to empathize with the characters she inhabits on screen, Colbert asked what it's like for her to watch President Trump run the country with utter indifference toward others?

Streep replied that she is "scared" of Trump - though she said she also "empathizes" with him because "his children are in jeopardy."

After Colbert asked Streep about empathizing with the characters she plays, he asked her, "What's it like for you to see somebody who is the President of the United States who is the top politician who is indifferent to the idea of empathy? I'm not sure he knows what you mean when you say it." And Streep delivered a sobering assessment of Trump. "I'm scared. I'm scared by him, by his possibility," she said. "And I do empathize with him. I can’t imagine what his 3 a.m. is like. There’s a gathering storm—everyone feels it, he feels it. His children are in jeopardy, and I feel that. I think, 'What if my children were in jeopardy?' I would do anything — anything — to get them out of trouble. So we should be afraid. That’s what I think.” She also snuck in a few jokes about some of Trump's more humorous boasts. Streep also joked about Trump's campaign boasts when she mentioned that before she began acting professionally she considered taking the LSATs. She hadn't studied law but, as she said, "I had the best words! I know more…than the generals!"

All in all, it's interesting to see Streep so convinced that Trump is in such legal jeopardy when prosecutors haven't issued any charges against him, and when even the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee has admitted that, even if evidence of wrongdoing is found, Trump would still probably escape impeachment.