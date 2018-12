All the major US equity indices are now underwater for the year as Nasdaq finally joined the S&P, Dow, Small Caps, and Trannies...

Overnight saw early derisking on a multitude of factors, but the machines gently levitated futures into the open, before flushing at the open (not helped by AAPL)...

And that has driven Nasdaq into the red for 2018...

This is the worst performance for this time of year since 2008...

Who could have seen that coming?