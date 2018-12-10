Pound Slides On Reports May To Delay Brexit Vote To Avoid "Huge Defeat"

Update (7:30 am ET): Though reports about the delay haven't been confirmed, enough UK media outlets have reported on it to suggest that Tuesday's meaningful vote on May's Brexit plan will be delayed. Initial reports suggest the vote will be moved to next week.

As analysis begins to trickle in, Bloomberg reported that the possibility of a better deal could help bolster UK equities. But just as likely, fears about the possibility of Labour taking over the government could hurt shares and the pound.

The question everyone is going to be asking each other after the Brexit vote was pulled is - what next? The information vacuum has sent traders scurrying for the safety of gilts, weighing on GBP. The bulls will hope this is just a pause while a few more compromises are wrung out of Europe -- or even better from their perspective, for another referendum. But traders will be wary of the risk that this triggers an election, raising the possibility of a Labour victory that might spark a selloff in gilts (that scenario would also probably still be GBP negative). Another place where election risks would show up is in utility stocks, given Labour leader Corbyn's nationalization plans. While they're down today, they're not extending losses. Keeping an eye on them, and U.K.-focused banks, might give macro investors a clue as to what the market believes the next steps on the Brexit trail will be.

But with several MPs interpreting the delay as the effective 'defeat' of May's deal, analysts at Mizuho say the pound could drop as low as $1.25 if the EU steadfastly refuses to renegotiate.

The pound should continue weakening as the EU will not renegotiate the U.K.’s withdrawal deal, regardless of whether British Prime Minister Theresa May pulls the parliamentary vote or not, says Neil Jones, head of currency hedge fund sales at Mizuho.

Anxieties surrounding the possibility of a 'no deal' Brexit appear to be dominant in the minds of traders: To wit, cable has extended its drop to a new YTD low of $1.2644.

* * *

A spokesperson for Theresa May shocked investors on Monday when they insisted that Tuesday's 'meaningful vote' on her 'final' Brexit plan would move ahead as planned, countering rumors that May had been planning to tell MPs that the vote would be cancelled during an 'emergency' conference call. EU ministers have apparently stood by their position that the deal on the table is the only possible deal, and that negotiations would not be reopened.

All of this is happening against a backdrop that one might expect would be favorable for the pound and UK markets: As was widely expected, the ECJ formally ruled on Monday that Parliament could unilaterally cancel Brexit by voting to revoke Article 50, according to the Financial Times.

Mere minutes after reports about the spokesman's comments hit the tape, Bloomberg reported that May has indeed called for Tuesday's vote to be rescheduled because it is facing a "huge defeat" that could potentially destabilize her government. By rescheduling the vote, May will have time to return to the EU and try to "handbag" its leaders for a better deal, though they have insisted at every turn that the deal on the table is the "final" deal. On Monday, a spokeswoman for Jean Claude-Juncker insisted that "we won't renegotiate.

Citing two sources, the BBC added that the word on the street is that the vote will be cancelled - though that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Two cabinet sources tell me vote being pulled - not, repeat not, yet officially confirmed — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 10, 2018

A reporter from Sky News said, citing a senior government source, that May will need a reason to justify delaying the vote, such as plans for a "dash to Brussels". May is expected to make a statement to Parliament at 3:30 pm London Time (10:30 am ET in New York). The statement is reportedly titled "Exiting the European Union".

One source telling me PM statement to Commons at 3.30 — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) December 10, 2018

MPs who had been planning to vote for May's deal are less than pleased about reports that the vote will be cancelled.

Tory MP who was planning to support May’s deal says pulling vote is “end of days” #brexit — Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) December 10, 2018

The pound slid to a fresh YTD low on the news:

Nobody knows what could happen if/when Parliament votes down the deal, according to the Telegraph.

If May were to lose the vote on Tuesday, the Telegraph sees four possible outcomes:

Setting aside that more than 100 Tory MPs have joined with the DUP and SNP in pledging to vote against Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, May's purported "plan" to force the deal through in a second vote as turbulent markets scare MPs into voting for the deal or risk economic chaos has never looked more tenuous. May's deal is opposed by both Brexiteers and remainers, and even those who support the deal admit that it is "imperfect" but preferable to "no deal."

Should her conservatives lose the vote, Labour is planning to call for a vote of no confidence in the government (for which it would only need the support of a handful of Tory defectors) as leader Jeremy Corbyn seeks to push for a second referendum. Meanwhile, Tory ministers are considering a range of options, including pushing for a "Plan B" deal that would resemble the increasingly popular "Super Norway" scenario, to throwing their support behind a second referendum.

Amid the chaos of the conflicting headlines, one thing is increasingly clear: The possibility that Brexit may be cancelled has almost never looked so high.