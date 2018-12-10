Sudden AAPL Buying-Panic Lifts Nasdaq Into Green

Amid a chorus of chirping from all members of a CNBC lunch pumpathon, AAPL shares suddenly surged on the back of heavy volume - ramping all the way into green, shrugging off any fears of China sales evporating...

The machines suddenly woke up...

Most ironically, the asset-gatherers among the business media joked "the algos are good right now," and crowed "this is an extraordinary move in AAPL."

That in turn lifted the broad equity markets (with Nasdaq back in the green)...

And bounced Nasdaq off UNCH for 2018...

The question is - was this Tim Cook's buyback program? and what happens next?