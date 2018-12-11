1 Dead, 6 Injured In Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting

At least one person is dead and three are injured following a shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament, according to multiple reports.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene according to AFP, while police have asked people to stay at home amid the manhunt. As Reuters notes: "France remains on high alert after suffering a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants in 2015 and 2016, which killed more than 200 people."

Twitter users have reported a large police presence in the downtown area, while many said they had barricaded themselves inside restaurants and shops.

#BREAKING Reports of a shooting incident in Strasbourg Christmas market - 2 injured pic.twitter.com/TJxJ3hG9Fr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 11, 2018

Breaking: Reports of possible shots fired at the city center of Strasbourg, France. pic.twitter.com/H90Rhn7465 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 11, 2018

The city is currently hosting a meeting of the European Commission. EU Parliament prss officer Emmanuel Foulon tweeted: "Sounds of gunfire in the street # Strasbourg panic in the big street everyone is lying in the restaurant Petards?" followed by "Policemen with submachine guns running down the street" (translated).

Des policiers avec des mitraillettes courent dans la rue — Emmanuel Foulon (@efoulon1) December 11, 2018

Foulon also reports that the city center has been closed for an indefinite period of time as police search the region.

La gendarmerie annonce que le centre ville est fermé jusqu a une durée indéterminée.

Le secteur entre le carré d or et place Kléber est fouillé par la police — Emmanuel Foulon (@efoulon1) December 11, 2018

While both the suspect and motive are currently unknown, the incident echoes past Christmas market attacks in Europe. In 2016, a man drove a truck through a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12.

Developing...