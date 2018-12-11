1 Dead, 6 Injured In Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 12/11/2018 - 15:08

At least one person is dead and three are injured following a shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament, according to multiple reports. 

The shooter reportedly fled the scene according to AFP, while police have asked people to stay at home amid the manhunt. As Reuters notes: "France remains on high alert after suffering a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants in 2015 and 2016, which killed more than 200 people."

Twitter users have reported a large police presence in the downtown area, while many said they had barricaded themselves inside restaurants and shops. 

The city is currently hosting a meeting of the European Commission. EU Parliament prss officer Emmanuel Foulon tweeted: "Sounds of gunfire in the street #Strasbourg panic in the big street everyone is lying in the restaurant Petards?" followed by "Policemen with submachine guns running down the street" (translated). 

Foulon also reports that the city center has been closed for an indefinite period of time as police search the region. 

While both the suspect and motive are currently unknown, the incident echoes past Christmas market attacks in Europe. In 2016, a man drove a truck through a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12. 

Developing...