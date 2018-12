Everything was looking so good... follow-through from yesterday's short-squeeze, some positive headlines, what could go wrong?

Well, it appears the trade-truce is over as the DOJ is expected to announce the indictments of multiple hackers suspected of working for a Chinese intelligence service and participating in a long-running espionage campaign that targeted U.S. networks.

But the sellers sold the rip...

Removing all the morning's gains for The Dow...

Blame AAPL!

And Bank stocks...again...