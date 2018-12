Behold Chaos: Two Months Of Market Headlines

Feel like you are losing grip of a market which appears to be entirely under the control of headline-scanning algos and CTAs? You are probably not alone. Below we have pulled a little over two months of Bloomberg summary headlines from the Bloomberg Macro Squawk Wrap starting with October 2, just before Chair Powell's speech declaring that the neutral rate is "a long way off" and continuing through today.

So for those who feel nostalgic and want to relive the past 10 weeks, feel free to count the various verbs - such as wither, snap, fall, bounce, drop, gain, sag, fluctuate, surge, rally, falter, hammer, waffle, sputter, trample, and so on, describing the daily market action since the start of October in the below summary headlines.