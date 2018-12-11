Death Rate From Alcohol Is Falling In Scotland (But Surging In Ireland)

Great news for the northern neighbours, Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that according to the Office for National Statistics, Scotland is the only nation in the United Kingdom to have experienced a significant reduction in alcohol-related deaths in the 21st century.

Cheers to that...

However, there is some not so great news. Despite that progress, however, it still has more deaths per 100,000 people than England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In 2017, the UK had 7,697 deaths related to alcohol, 12.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Scotland had 20.5 deaths per 100,000 people while Northern Ireland had 17.4, Wales had 13.5 and England had 11.1.

Since 2001, alcohol-related deaths in Scotland fell by 21 percent while in Northern Ireland, they increased by 40 percent.