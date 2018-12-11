GE Slumps To Ominous $6.66 March 2009 Lows

GE stocks plunged once again to its ominous closing low from March 2009 of $6.66...

The GE share price is now unchanged since October 1992...

The company announced Monday that it added Paula Rosput Reynolds, former restructuring chief of AIG, to its board of directors to bolster turnaround efforts. The change is the latest move by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp, who took the helm in October, to pull GE out of one of the worst crises in its 126-year history.

And we note that the broad market bottomed to the tick when GE hit $6.66...