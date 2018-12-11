Graham On Uranium One, Unverified Dossier: Special Counsel Should Probe "All Things" Clinton 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) - who is the likely choice to become chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Monday that a special counsel should have been established to look into "all things Clinton," in response to a question by Fox News's Sean Hannity about the Uranium One deal - and that he will investigate the unverified Dossier which was used in a FISA spy warrant application.

Hannity: I don't trust Putin - I think he's a thug, I think he sent his thugs here. We had an FBI spy in his network. He's tried to get a foothold in our uranium industry; bribery, kickbacks, money laundering. We all knew about it, but they still signed off on that deal and Hillary benefitted through the foundation. She paid for a Russian dossier full of lies. Absolute lies that were disseminated to the American People. Where's that investigation Senator? Graham: Well we should have had a special counsel appointed a long time ago to look at all things Clinton. So here's what I will do if I'm the chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate next year; I'm gonna look at the FISA warrant application. How much of it was based on the dossier? Was there any information beyond the dossier offered to get the warrant? And if the dossier was unverified - how could you swear to the court that it's accurate? Somebody misled the court.

The FBI in October refused to declassify 37 pages of materials related to the Uranium One deal, citing national security and the privacy issues, according to The Hill's John Solomon.

The existence of the documents became known after a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) release of related material contained an entry entitled "Uranium One Transaction." The publicly available portion includes benign material, such as public letters from members of Congress who demanded information on the Uranium One approval.

Perhaps the FBI’s unexpected “release” — and I use that word loosely, since they gave up no public information of importance — in the FOIA vault was a warning flare designed to remind America there might be evidence worth looking at. One former U.S. official, who had access to the evidence shared with CFIUS during the Uranium One deal, said this to me: “There is definitely material that would be illuminating to the issues that have been raised. Somebody should fight to make it public.” That somebody could be President Trump, who could add these 37 pages of now-secret documents to his declassification order he is considering in the Russia case. -The Hill

The "FBI spy" referred to by Sean Hannity was longtime former CIA and FBI undercover asset William D. Campbell, who was deeply embedded in the Russian nuclear industry while Robert Mueller was the Director of the FBI - which paid him a $51,000 "thank you" award for his service..

“For several years my relationship with the CIA consisted of being debriefed after foreign travel,” Campbell noted in his testimony, which was obtained by this reporter. “Gradually, the relationship evolved into the CIA tasking me to travel to specific countries to obtain specific information. In the 1990’s I developed a working relationship with Kazakhstan and Russia in their nuclear energy industries. When I told the CIA of this development, I was turned over to FBI counterintelligence agents.” -saracarter.com

While undercover, Campbell was forced by the Russians (with the FBI's blessing) to launder large sums of money - which allowed the FBI to uncover a massive Russian "nuclear money laundering apparatus." Campbell claims to have collected over 5,000 documents along with video evidence of money being stuffed into suitcases, Russians bragging about bribing the West, and millions of dollars routed to the Clinton foundation.

The evidence was compiled as Secretary Clinton courted Russia for better relations, as her husband former President Clinton collected a $500,000 speech payday in Moscow, and as the Obama administration approved the sale of a U.S. mining company, Uranium One, to Rosatom. -The Hill

Campbell initially discovered that Moscow had compromised an Maryland-based uranium trucking firm, Transport Logistics International (TLI) in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act – which bribed a Russian nuclear official in exchange for a contract transport Russian-mined U.S. uranium, including "yellowcake" uranium secured in the Uranium One deal.

