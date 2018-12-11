Huawei CFO Offers Husband, Children As Bail Collateral

Lawyers for indicted Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou put a new spin on an old Rodney Dangerfield joke on Tuesday when they offered to pledge both of Meng's multimillion dollar homes as well as her husband (and her children) as collateral should the executive be granted bail.

Meng's lawyer also agreed that their client would wear an ankle bracelet while free on bail.

Canadian prosecutors argue that Meng is an obvious flight risk and should be held until she is extradited to the US (a process that could take years) or tried in Canada. Meng has no deep ties to Canada and also has at her disposal immense resources (including numerous passports and her father's $2 billion fortune) to evade justice in perpetuity should she return to China, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US or Canada. Meng's lawyers, meanwhile, cited her family's residences in Vancouver as well as their clients ill health following a bout with thyroid cancer as reasons why she should be released.

Meng's bail hearing has already dragged on for the better part of three days, but one reporter for Canada's Global News hinted that complaints from Beijing might push the Canadian government to grant her release (indeed, the Canadians fear that the arrest of a former Canadian diplomat in China might be retaliation for Meng's arrest).

I'm hearing some interesting things from BC political and policing sources today. 1. There appears to be high level interest about where and how Meng kept, while under arrest. Phones have been buzzing. 2. Speculation is she will be released on bail today. #bcpoli #canpoli — Sam Cooper (@scoopercooper) December 11, 2018

