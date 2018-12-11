Russia will declassify all correspondence with the United States regarding election meddling in the 2016 US election if the US agrees to it, according to state owned RT, citing a senior official of the Cyber Threats Response Center.

"We are ready to make public all correspondence if the US side gives its consent to it," said deputy director of the FSB-run CTRC, Nikolai Murashov, in a Tuesday statement to reporters. He added that the files are currently classified.

Washington’s cooperation in probing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hacking attacks was limited, the official said. Moscow had only received a number of messages “containing technical information about the hack,” Murashov explained. Russian cyber security experts examined it even before Donald Trump’s inauguration. “An exhaustive response was then sent to the American side.” The US, for its part, is reluctant to collaborate with Russia on ensuring the security of cyberspace, he said, adding Washington “unilaterally blocked” bilateral efforts. -RT

A Russian hacking group affiliated with the Kremlin, Fancy Bear, was identified by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike as the culprit behind a hack of the Democratic National Committee. Founded by Russian expat and Atlantic Council member Dmitri Alperovitch and funded with $100 million raised by Google, Crowdstrike was forced by the Ukrainian government to retract a report that their artillery had been hacked by Russia.

CrowdStrike has retracted statements it used to buttress claims of Russian hacking https://t.co/8AZOvoQl0K — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 28, 2017

And still, the US intelligence community has uncritically relied on Crowdstrike's conclusion as the foundation of the Russian hacking narrative - despite credible evidence that the "hacked" DNC emails were copied locally at speeds highly unlikely over the internet - much less from halfway around the world.