Murdered Or Imprisoned Journalists Named Time's 2018 'Person Of The Year'

Time Magazine on Tuesday revealed that a group of journalists who were killed or imprisoned in the past year as its 2018 "Person of the Year," while President Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller earned 2nd and 3rd place respectively, according to NBC News.

Jamal Khashoggi

Specifically, "The Guardians and the War on Truth" received the annual designation, spotlighting the cases of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper, who were killed in June by mentally ill gunman Jarrod Ramos after the outlet published an embarrassing article about his criminal past.

Capital Gazette victims clockwise from top left: John McNamera, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Wendi Winters.

"Like all human gifts, courage comes to us at varying levels and at varying moments," said Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Falsenthal in an essay about the selection. "This year we are recognizing four journalists and one news organization who have paid a terrible price to seize the challenge of this moment."

"They are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world — as of Dec. 10, at least 52 journalists have been murdered in 2018 — who risk all to tell the story of our time," added Falsenthal.

President Trump was previously named "Person of the Year" in 2016, while "The silence breakers" spotlighting women who led the #MeToo movement were given the designation in 2017.

Magazine editors on Tuesday said the president's runner-up status reflected his impact on the world, as well as the reaction he spurs from others. "This year brought forth the consequences of Trump's disruption," they wrote. "The deficit soared. The stock market trembled. The voters revolted. Special counsel Robert Mueller circled closer. Trump has tested the system and exposed its weaknesses, but also revealed its strength." Editors also wrote that Mueller engendered equally strong, but divergent reactions from individuals depending on their political leanings. "The public narrative of Mueller's investigation this year has often described its central character more as myth than man," they wrote. -The Hill

Khashoggi - a Washington Post columnist and former business partner of Saudi Prince Alwaleed, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October. International intelligence communities including the CIA have concluded that Crown Prince bin Salman ordered the killing, however President Trump has suggested that "It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event - maybe he did and maybe he didn't!"