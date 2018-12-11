Stormy Daniels Ordered To Pay Trump $293,000 In Legal Fees And Sanctions

Finally some good news for the president on the legal front.

Stephanie Clifford, the porn star better known as Stormy Daniels, was ordered to pay $293,000 in attorney fees and sanctions to Donald Trump, also known as David Dennison, after she unsuccessfully sued the president for defamation.

U.S. District Judge James Otero in Los Angeles threw out Clifford’s lawsuit in November, saying Trump’s “defaming” tweet was protected free speech, Bloomberg reports.

The hefty $293,053 price tag includes $1,000 in sanctions that U.S. District Judge James Otero slapped Daniels with over her attempt to “chill” Trump’s “free speech rights,” according to Charles Harder, an attorney for the President.

“The court’s order, along with the court’s prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against the President, together constitute a total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case,” Harder said.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti did not immediately return a request for comment.

Clifford had said in early 2018 that she was threatened by an unknown man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 for agreeing to cooperate with a magazine article about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006. After her lawyer released a composite sketch of the man, Trump accused Clifford in an April tweet of “a total con job" concerning a “nonexistent man.”

The president sought to force Clifford to pay double his legal costs as a sanction to deter future frivolous litigation.