Trump: If Dems Won't Vote To Fund Border Wall, The Military Will Build It

Lawmakers are furiously negotiating to try and strike a compromise that would avert a partial government shutdown (what would be the third since Trump's inauguration), but President Trump is digging in his heels and demanding that any funding bill set aside at least $5 billion for his promised border wall in what looks to be a last-ditch gambit to fulfill one of his most grandiose campaign promises before Democrats take the House in January.

And just in case Democratic leaders were hoping they could push through another compromise capitulation (like they did earlier this year), Trump issued a series of browbeating tweets Tuesday morning warning accusing Democrats of hypocrisy by reminding the world that both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer voted to fund the construction of a border barrier back in 2006 (they voted for a bill that, as Politifact reminds us, wasn't all that different from what Trump has proposed).

Between the Wall prototypes and the renovations that have already been approved by Congress and the Trump Administration, Trump said many Americans don't realize how much of the wall has already been built. And if Democrats don't give Trump what he wants, the president said he's prepared to do an end-run around Congress and order the military to build the wall.

Despite the large Caravans that WERE forming and heading to our Country, people have not been able to get through our newly built Walls, makeshift Walls & Fences, or Border Patrol Officers & Military. They are now staying in Mexico or going back to their original countries....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

.....Ice, Border Patrol and our Military have done a FANTASTIC job of securing our Southern Border. A Great Wall would be, however, a far easier & less expensive solution. We have already built large new sections & fully renovated others, making them like new. The Democrats,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

....however, for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do NOT want Border Security. They want Open Borders for anyone to come in. This brings large scale crime and disease. Our Southern Border is now Secure and will remain that way....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

.....I look forward to my meeting with Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi. In 2006, Democrats voted for a Wall, and they were right to do so. Today, they no longer want Border Security. They will fight it at all cost, and Nancy must get votes for Speaker. But the Wall will get built... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

....People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

Trump is expected to meet with Pelosi and Schumer on Tuesday for face-to-face budget talks as the Dec. 21 deadline is less than two weeks away.