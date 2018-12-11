Theresa May Suffers A Carexit Fiasco

In what is perhaps the most embarrassing video of the prime minister to emerge since her infamous awkward dancing in Kenya...

...Footage of Theresa May struggling to exit her car after arriving in Berlin on Tuesday for a meeting with Angela Merkel is going viral after May's security struggled to open her door (the video begs the question: Why is the prime minister's security detail engaging the 'child locks' on May's official vehicles?).

It's tempting to interpret May's struggle to exit her vehicle as symbolic of the prime minister's inability to meet the demands of her European peers, as ERG Brexiteers have 'trapped' her between a rock and a hard place.