California Dem Admits "I'd Love To Regulate The Content Of Speech"

A day after grabbing headlines with his grandstanding during Google CEO Sundar Pichai's testimony at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep Ted Lieu ( U.S. Representative for California's 33rd congressional district since 2015) went on CNN for victory tour and exposed the reality of the Democratic Party's deep desire to 'amend' the First Amendment.

During yesterday's hearing Lieu quoted Google searches of Republican congressmen Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Steve King of Iowa in an attempt to 'prove' that conservative complaints that Google is biased against conservatives are false...

Having scored '1' for the resistance, Lieu was quick to expand on his 15 minutes of fame and joined host Brianna Keilar on CNN. After congratulating Lieu for his "clever" move and pressed him, and his Democratic colleagues, to ask the Google CEO about how it and other tech companies can work to prevent the spread of conspiracy theories and fake news more broadly.

Lieu stepped up to the plate and hit it out of the park:

"It's a very good point you make," Lieu said. "I would love if I could have more than five minutes to question witnesses. Unfortunately, I don't get that opportunity. However, I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech."

Wait what? Do go on...

"The First Amendment prevents me from doing so, and that's simply a function of the First Amendment, but I think over the long run, it's better the government does not regulate the content of speech."

Watch the full clip here:

So - there is First Amendment, which seems to be very frustrating to the Democrats. And presumably, when Lieu says "over the long run," he seems to imply that "in the short-run" - perhaps while President Trump is in office, or any conservative American remains alive, government limits on free speech are more than acceptable?