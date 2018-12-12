"It's Happening Again" - Stocks & Oil Are Giving Up Gains Fast

What goes up must come down in this new normal market as one veteran trader said "it's happening again" as early trends are almost instantly inverted and "those fucking machines" run the market the other way.

The move seems very technical in nature with the machines tagging yesterday's high stops and fading (similar to how yesterday's drop found Friday's lows and quickly kneejerked higher)...

The timing of the stocks slide also coincided with the story about The National Enquirer paying Trump's (alleged) hush money.

Additionally Oil prices tumbled after the Iran oil minister questioned the stability of OPEC's unity..."serious political disagreements exist within OPEC" and the OPEC meeting "involved lots of arguments"

Bond yields are dropping as stocks tumble.