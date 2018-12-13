Trump Cancels White House Press Corps Christmas Party

No eggnog for you!

President Trump has added a special holiday spin to his ongoing conflict with his antagonists in the news media by canceling the annual White House Christmas Party for members of the press, Fox News reported. While the President and First Lady Melania Trump participated in the swank swoiree last year (though they opted out of the tradition of posing for photos), they've decided to skip it in 2019.

This isn't the first time Trump has snubbed the press. Since taking office, he has skipped the White House Correspondents Dinner (and reportedly won't attend the upcoming gathering in February, even after the WHCD ditched its traditional comedian host in favor of a historian), and has revoked press passes for certain petulant White House correspondents and threatened to revoke the broadcasting licenses belonging to networks whose coverage he has deemed unfair.

Fox News described the annual White House party as a "significant perk" for White House reporters, given the sumptuous buffett offerings (crab legs, lamb chops and "elaborate desserts" were menu fixtures), opportunity to roam around the White House with a guest - and even have one's photo taken with the president.

Though the White House hasn't issued an official cancellation, that the president has decided to cancel the event is "hardly shocking," Fox said. Instead of holding the holiday party for all reporters, Trump is expected to invite some favorable commentators (like his favorite Fox News personalities) to other parties being held during the holiday season.