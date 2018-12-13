Trump Trashes Mika Over Homophobic "Butt Boy" Slur; MSNBC Pulls From Thursday Show

President Trump lashed out at Mika Brzezinski on Thursday after the MSNBC host used a homophobic slur during a live interview with Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL).

While discussing the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and remarks made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Brzezinski said:

"I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t care. He doesn’t care. But why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now? Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on Fox and Friends, is that a patriot speaking? Or a wannabe dictator’s butt boy?"

MSNBC attempted to censor the comment, only to hit the mute button too late. Closed Captioning did not contain the phrase.

In response to the comments, President Trump tweeted on Thursday: "If it was a Conservative that said what “crazed” Mika Brzezinski stated on her show yesterday, using a certain horrible term, that person would be banned permanently from television. She will probably be given a pass, despite their terrible ratings. Congratulations to @RichardGrenell, our great Ambassador to Germany, for having the courage to take this horrible issue on!"

Brzezinski was notably absent from Thursday's show.

This is the second MSNBC host to come under fire for bigoted comments. In December of last year, host Joy-Ann Reid apologized for a series of homophobic and anti-Semitic blog posts from 2007-2009, only to turn around and blame hackers who "manipulated material from my now-defunct blog."

In December, Mediaite reported on the offensive content, noting that "Reid wrote a dozen blog posts in 2007, 2008, and 2009 that contained homophobic conspiracies and anti-gay jokes."

Reid wrote numerous bigoted blog posts smearing, mocking, and attacking former Florida governor Charlie Crist. These rants included calling Crist “Miss Charlie” and sarcastically using the tags “gay politicians” and “not gay politicians” — despite the fact that the twice-married, heterosexual man has never come-out as gay. Reid went on to spread the crackpot conspiracy theory that Crist was actually a closeted gay man who refused to come out for fear that his sexual orientation would hurt his political career. Additionally, the AM Joy host claims Crist’s marriages to women are part of this elaborate cover up. As bad as the conspiracy theory is in itself, Reid doesn’t just suggest Crist is gay — she assumes he is gay and proceeds to attack him for it. “Miss Charlie, Miss Charlie. Stop pretending, brother. It’s okay that you don’t go for the ladies,” wrote Reid in a 2007 post. -Mediaite

2/x Top 5 "totally not gay celebrities of the year".



Using your media platform to out people you think is gay to get clicks has nothing to do with Republicans hypocrisy on gay marriage. pic.twitter.com/0B921itHkj — Emmanuel Macroni and Cheese (@Jamie_Maz) April 18, 2018

And after a quick apology, MSNBC put a bow on the whole thing and let Reid keep her job. As such, we assume Mika will be back on the air in no time.