Watch Live: Clinton And Uranium One Whistleblower's "Explosive" Testimony On Capitol Hill

Several whistleblowers along with Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton - all of whom have compiled a trove of information on the Clinton Foundation and/or Uranium One, are testifying before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today.

Getting ready to testify on the Hill today for @JudicialWatch about the Clinton Foundation/Uranium One scandal and cover-up issues. Hearing begins at 2 pm. https://t.co/l1W6IcURd8 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 13, 2018

In addition to Fitton, the panel will hear testimony from Philip Hackney, Associate Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh who spent five years at the Office of the Chief Counsel of the IRS in Washington D.C.

Also testifying will be DM Income Advisors managing partner Lawrence W. Doyle, and JFM and Associates prinncipal John F. Moynihan.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News's Martha MacCallum on Monday night that the whistleblowers have "explosive" allegations to share.

Watch live at 2pm EST:

As we noted on Tuesday based on reporting by The Hill's John Solomon, the whistleblowers - who are former federal criminal investigators, have allegged that the Clinton Foundation was "engaged in illegal activities and may be liable for millions of dollars in delinquent taxes and penalties."

We may also hear about revalations of pay-for-play at Thursday's hearing - as the Obama State Department, headed at the time by Hillary Clinton, authorized $151 billion in Pentagon-brokered deals to 16 countries that donated to the Clinton Foundation - a 145% increase in completed sales to those nations over the same time frame during the Bush administration, according to IBTimes.

Meanwhile, Solomon reported on Tuesday that one whistleblower who submitted 6,000 pages of evidence through a firm composed of former federal law enforcement investigators, MDA Analytics LLC., has provided evidence of potential tax crimes as well as a "culture of noncompliance."

That submission made with the IRS, and eventually provided to the Justice Department in Washington and to the FBI in Little Rock, Arkansas, alleges there is "probable cause" to believe the Clinton Foundation broke federal tax law and possibly owes millions of dollars in tax penalties. That submission and its supporting evidence will be one focus of a GOP-led congressional hearing Thursday in the House. The foundation strongly denies any wrongdoing. But it acknowledges its own internal legal reviews in 2008 and 2011 cited employee concerns ranging from quid pro quo promises to donors, to improper commingling of personal and charity business. -The Hill

We will update this article with highlights from Thursday's Congressional testimony.