Watch Live: Mario Draghi Explain How Dovish The End Of ECB QE Is

Having slashed both growth and inflation outlooks, one could be forgiven for wondering why ECB President Mario Draghi would choose now to stop its massive bond-buying program (which has done so much good for the European economy and markets)...

With stocks and the euro weak, Draghi will do his utmost to crush any reporters' efforts to shift The ECB's actions narrative in a hawkish direction.

"I got this..."

And here is what The ECB looks like on Bloomberg's Hawk-Dove-o-meter:

Watch live (starting at 0830ET) to see Draghi talk his way out of this...