Algos Ignore Trump's "China Deal Could Happen Soon" Jawboning

We were surprised it took President Trump this long to gloat at the weakness in Chinese economic data, but in his latest tweet, he took a shot:

"China just announce the there economy is growing much slower than anticipated because of our Trade War with them... They have just suspended U.S. Tariff Hikes. U.S. is doing very well. "

However, China is not that much worse than US economic data, so be careful whoi you gloat at...

Of course, what really matters to Trump is the market - which has been ugly this morning - and so he offered the algos some 'red meat' to buy:

"China wants to make a big and very comprehensive deal. It could happen, and rather soon!"

But for now, they are ignoring him...